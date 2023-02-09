My Money Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 81.26% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for My Money Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 81.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 112.49% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 102.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
My Money Sec shares closed at 11.03 on February 08, 2023 (BSE)
|My Money Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.36
|0.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.36
|0.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.18
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.23
|0.39
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.40
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.14
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited