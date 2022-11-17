MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 7450.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 1223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.