MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 7450.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 1223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
|
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.50
|2.31
|2.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.50
|2.31
|2.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|2.17
|1.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|-0.17
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.41
|1.09
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-0.92
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-0.87
|0.11
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-0.95
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.02
|-0.95
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|-0.95
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|-0.95
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-2.01
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.01
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|-2.01
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.01
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited