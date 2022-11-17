 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 7450.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 1223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

 

MV Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.50 2.31 2.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.50 2.31 2.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.70 2.17 1.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.76 -0.17 -0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.10
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.41 1.09 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.97 -0.92 0.05
Other Income 0.04 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.94 -0.87 0.11
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.02 -0.95 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.02 -0.95 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.02 -0.95 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.02 -0.95 0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.72 4.72 4.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.28 -2.01 0.06
Diluted EPS -4.28 -2.01 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.29 -2.01 0.06
Diluted EPS -4.28 -2.01 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MV Cotspin #MV Cotspin Ltd #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am