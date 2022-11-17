English
    MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 14.14% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 down 7450.31% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 1223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

     

    MV Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.502.312.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.502.312.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.702.171.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.76-0.17-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.10
    Depreciation0.030.030.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.411.090.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.97-0.920.05
    Other Income0.040.050.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.94-0.870.11
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.02-0.950.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.02-0.950.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.02-0.950.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.02-0.950.03
    Equity Share Capital4.724.724.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.28-2.010.06
    Diluted EPS-4.28-2.010.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.29-2.010.06
    Diluted EPS-4.28-2.010.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am