English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 95.18% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 95.18% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 102.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
    MV Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.583.101.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.583.101.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.691.450.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.842.540.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.030.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.180.250.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-1.22-0.52
    Other Income0.260.070.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-1.14-0.45
    Interest0.080.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-1.22-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-1.22-0.54
    Tax0.00---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-1.22-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-1.22-0.51
    Equity Share Capital4.724.724.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-2.59-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.22-2.59-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-2.59-1.07
    Diluted EPS-0.22-2.59-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MV Cotspin #MV Cotspin Ltd #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm