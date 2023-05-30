MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 95.18% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.58 3.10 1.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.58 3.10 1.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 1.45 0.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 2.54 0.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.03 0.07 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.18 0.25 0.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -1.22 -0.52 Other Income 0.26 0.07 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -1.14 -0.45 Interest 0.08 0.08 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -1.22 -0.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.10 -1.22 -0.54 Tax 0.00 -- -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -1.22 -0.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -1.22 -0.51 Equity Share Capital 4.72 4.72 4.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.22 -2.59 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.22 -2.59 -1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.22 -2.59 -1.07 Diluted EPS -0.22 -2.59 -1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited