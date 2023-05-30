MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 95.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 95.18% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 102.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.58
|3.10
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.58
|3.10
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|1.45
|0.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|2.54
|0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.03
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|0.25
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-1.22
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.14
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-1.22
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-1.22
|-0.54
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-1.22
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-1.22
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.59
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-2.59
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.59
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-2.59
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited