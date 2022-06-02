 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 157.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 138.38% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

 

MV Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.32 1.84 7.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.32 1.84 7.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 0.85 5.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 0.38 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.15 0.11
Depreciation 0.07 0.11 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.67 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.32 0.89
Other Income 0.07 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.27 0.95
Interest 0.09 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.54 -0.35 0.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.54 -0.35 0.89
Tax -0.04 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.51 -0.35 0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.51 -0.35 0.88
Equity Share Capital 4.72 4.72 4.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -0.75 0.19
Diluted EPS -1.07 -0.75 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -0.75 0.19
Diluted EPS -1.07 -0.75 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
