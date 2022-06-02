MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 157.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 138.38% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.