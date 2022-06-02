MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 157.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 138.38% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.84
|7.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.84
|7.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|0.85
|5.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|0.38
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.15
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.11
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.67
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.32
|0.89
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.27
|0.95
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.35
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-0.35
|0.89
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-0.35
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-0.35
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-0.75
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-0.75
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-0.75
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-0.75
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited