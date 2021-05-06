MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 189.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in March 2021 up 189.84% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 up 476.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

MV Cotspin Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.