MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 189.84% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in March 2021 up 189.84% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 up 476.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.
MV Cotspin Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.84
|5.83
|2.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.84
|5.83
|2.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.48
|2.93
|1.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|1.63
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.17
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.07
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|0.48
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.55
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|0.59
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.54
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.89
|0.54
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.88
|0.54
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.88
|0.54
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.12
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.12
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.12
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.12
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited