MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 119.11% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

MV Cotspin Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.