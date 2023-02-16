MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 68.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 68.37% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 245.3% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
|
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.10
|2.50
|1.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.10
|2.50
|1.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|3.70
|0.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.54
|-0.76
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.10
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|1.41
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-1.97
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-1.94
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-2.02
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-2.02
|-0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-2.02
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-2.02
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-4.28
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-4.28
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-4.29
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-4.28
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited