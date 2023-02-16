MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 68.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 68.37% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 245.3% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.