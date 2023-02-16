 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 68.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 68.37% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 245.3% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

MV Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.10 2.50 1.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.10 2.50 1.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 3.70 0.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.54 -0.76 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.10 0.15
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 1.41 0.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 -1.97 -0.32
Other Income 0.07 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -1.94 -0.27
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 -2.02 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 -2.02 -0.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -2.02 -0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -2.02 -0.35
Equity Share Capital 4.72 4.72 4.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -4.28 -0.75
Diluted EPS -2.59 -4.28 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.59 -4.29 -0.75
Diluted EPS -2.59 -4.28 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited