    MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 68.37% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 68.37% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 245.3% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 down 593.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    MV Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.102.501.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.102.501.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.453.700.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.54-0.760.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.100.15
    Depreciation0.030.030.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.251.410.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.22-1.97-0.32
    Other Income0.070.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-1.94-0.27
    Interest0.080.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.22-2.02-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.22-2.02-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-2.02-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-2.02-0.35
    Equity Share Capital4.724.724.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.59-4.28-0.75
    Diluted EPS-2.59-4.28-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.59-4.29-0.75
    Diluted EPS-2.59-4.28-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #MV Cotspin #MV Cotspin Ltd #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm