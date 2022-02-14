MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 68.44% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MV Cotspin are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2021 down 68.44% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 down 165.31% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 124.24% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.
|MV Cotspin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.84
|2.19
|5.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.84
|2.19
|5.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.85
|1.91
|2.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.51
|1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.10
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.58
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.05
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.11
|0.59
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|4.72
|4.72
|4.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.06
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.06
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.06
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.06
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
