MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 68.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2021 down 68.44% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 down 165.31% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 124.24% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020.