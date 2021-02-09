MV Cotspin Ltd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, up 107.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in December 2020 up 107.05% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 641.08% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 up 6700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

MV Cotspin Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.