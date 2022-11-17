 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muzali Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 5882.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muzali Arts are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 5882.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 181.93% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 86.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.16 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -42.25% over the last 12 months.

Muzali Arts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 0.41 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 0.41 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.26 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.02 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.25 0.21
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.23 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.31 -0.48
Other Income 0.12 0.09 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.21 -0.37
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.25 -0.42
Exceptional Items -1.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.19 -0.25 -0.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.19 -0.25 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.19 -0.25 -0.42
Equity Share Capital 5.30 5.30 4.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.11 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.11 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.11 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.11 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Muzali Arts #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm