English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Muzali Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 5882.73% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muzali Arts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 5882.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 181.93% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 86.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.16 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -42.25% over the last 12 months.

    Muzali Arts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.660.410.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.660.410.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.260.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.02-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.250.21
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.230.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.31-0.48
    Other Income0.120.090.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.21-0.37
    Interest0.040.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.25-0.42
    Exceptional Items-1.10----
    P/L Before Tax-1.19-0.25-0.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.19-0.25-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.19-0.25-0.42
    Equity Share Capital5.305.304.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.11-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.11-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.11-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.11-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Muzali Arts #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm