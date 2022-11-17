Muzali Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 5882.73% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muzali Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 5882.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 181.93% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 86.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.16 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -42.25% over the last 12 months.
|Muzali Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|0.41
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|0.41
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.26
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.02
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.25
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.23
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.31
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.21
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.25
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|-1.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-0.25
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|-0.25
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|-0.25
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited