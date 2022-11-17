Muzali Arts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 5882.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 5882.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 181.93% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 86.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.16 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -42.25% over the last 12 months.