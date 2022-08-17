Muzali Arts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 79.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muzali Arts are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 143.59% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.
Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.53 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months and -58.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Muzali Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.04
|2.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.04
|2.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.10
|1.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.09
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.07
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.21
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.26
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.22
|0.57
|Interest
|0.04
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.35
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.35
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.39
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.39
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.08
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited