 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Muzali Arts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 79.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muzali Arts are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 143.59% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.53 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months and -58.52% over the last 12 months.

Muzali Arts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.04 2.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.04 2.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.10 1.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.09 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.07 0.25
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.21 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.26 0.47
Other Income 0.09 0.04 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.22 0.57
Interest 0.04 0.13 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 -0.35 0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 -0.35 0.57
Tax -- 0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.39 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.39 0.57
Equity Share Capital 5.30 5.08 4.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.05 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.05 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.05 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.05 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Muzali Arts #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.