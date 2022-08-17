Muzali Arts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 79.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 143.59% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 136.84% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Muzali Arts shares closed at 2.53 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months and -58.52% over the last 12 months.