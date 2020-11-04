Muthoot Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,583.42 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,583.42 crore in September 2020 up 20.9% from Rs. 2,136.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 894.38 crore in September 2020 up 4.25% from Rs. 857.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.46 crore in September 2020 up 23.62% from Rs. 1,727.49 crore in September 2019.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2019.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,190.15 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.84% returns over the last 6 months and 68.48% over the last 12 months.