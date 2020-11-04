172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|muthoot-finance-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2583-42-crore-up-20-9-y-o-y-6064361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,583.42 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,583.42 crore in September 2020 up 20.9% from Rs. 2,136.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 894.38 crore in September 2020 up 4.25% from Rs. 857.92 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.46 crore in September 2020 up 23.62% from Rs. 1,727.49 crore in September 2019.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2019.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,190.15 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.84% returns over the last 6 months and 68.48% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,583.422,385.082,136.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,583.422,385.082,136.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost252.97236.21232.67
Depreciation11.349.9310.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies10.7114.5926.46
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses185.33127.68153.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,123.071,996.681,713.55
Other Income1.050.283.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,124.121,996.961,717.21
Interest924.13871.50669.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,199.991,125.461,047.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,199.991,125.461,047.33
Tax305.61284.70189.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities894.38840.76857.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period894.38840.76857.92
Equity Share Capital401.17401.04400.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3020.9621.41
Diluted EPS22.2820.9421.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3020.9621.41
Diluted EPS22.2820.9421.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Finance #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.