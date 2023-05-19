English
    Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,853.43 crore, up 6.87% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,853.43 crore in March 2023 up 6.87% from Rs. 2,669.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 902.66 crore in March 2023 down 6% from Rs. 960.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,174.26 crore in March 2023 down 2.43% from Rs. 2,228.46 crore in March 2022.

    Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.93 in March 2022.

    Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,050.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.50% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,853.432,659.822,669.89
    Total Income From Operations2,853.432,659.822,669.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Employees Cost370.18277.13313.26
    Depreciation17.1114.7515.84
    Provisions And Contingencies75.2955.68-69.96
    Other Expenses244.07198.65206.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,146.782,113.602,204.14
    Other Income10.377.288.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,157.152,120.882,212.62
    Interest940.73914.13920.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,216.421,206.761,291.78
    P/L Before Tax1,216.421,206.761,291.78
    Tax313.76305.11331.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities902.66901.65960.28
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period902.66901.65960.28
    Equity Share Capital401.45401.44401.35
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4922.4623.93
    Diluted EPS22.4822.4623.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4922.4623.93
    Diluted EPS22.4822.4623.92
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
