Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,669.89 crore, down 5.45% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,669.89 crore in March 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 2,823.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 960.28 crore in March 2022 down 3.55% from Rs. 995.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,228.46 crore in March 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 2,316.30 crore in March 2021.

Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.81 in March 2021.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,137.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Muthoot Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,669.89 2,868.21 2,823.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,669.89 2,868.21 2,823.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 313.26 254.58 276.00
Depreciation 15.84 13.94 15.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -69.96 88.93 11.14
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.61 183.35 224.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,204.14 2,327.41 2,296.71
Other Income 8.48 3.56 4.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,212.62 2,330.97 2,300.93
Interest 920.84 953.30 951.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,291.78 1,377.67 1,349.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,291.78 1,377.67 1,349.63
Tax 331.51 348.81 353.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 960.28 1,028.86 995.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 960.28 1,028.86 995.66
Equity Share Capital 401.35 401.35 401.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.93 25.64 24.81
Diluted EPS 23.92 25.63 24.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.93 25.64 24.81
Diluted EPS 23.92 25.63 24.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:30 pm
