Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,669.89 crore, down 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,669.89 crore in March 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 2,823.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 960.28 crore in March 2022 down 3.55% from Rs. 995.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,228.46 crore in March 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 2,316.30 crore in March 2021.

Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.81 in March 2021.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,137.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)