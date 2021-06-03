Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,823.85 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,823.85 crore in March 2021 up 17.64% from Rs. 2,400.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 995.66 crore in March 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 815.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,316.30 crore in March 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 1,879.62 crore in March 2020.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 20.33 in March 2020.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,414.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.02% over the last 12 months.