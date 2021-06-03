MARKET NEWS

Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,823.85 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,823.85 crore in March 2021 up 17.64% from Rs. 2,400.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 995.66 crore in March 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 815.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,316.30 crore in March 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 1,879.62 crore in March 2020.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 20.33 in March 2020.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,414.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.02% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,823.852,764.862,400.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,823.852,764.862,400.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost276.00241.07308.81
Depreciation15.3714.0712.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies11.1458.554.78
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses224.63185.82209.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,296.712,265.351,865.12
Other Income4.2211.602.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,300.932,276.951,867.38
Interest951.30945.52770.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,349.631,331.431,097.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,349.631,331.431,097.36
Tax353.97340.06282.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities995.66991.37815.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period995.66991.37815.15
Equity Share Capital401.20401.19401.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.8124.7220.33
Diluted EPS24.8024.6920.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.8124.7220.33
Diluted EPS24.8024.6920.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

