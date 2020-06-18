Muthoot Finance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.35 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,400.35 crore in March 2020 up 27.7% from Rs. 1,879.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 815.15 crore in March 2020 up 59.36% from Rs. 511.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,879.62 crore in March 2020 up 32.63% from Rs. 1,417.20 crore in March 2019.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.77 in March 2019.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 999.65 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.38% returns over the last 6 months and 61.00% over the last 12 months.