Muthoot Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,998.69 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,998.69 crore in June 2023 up 19.76% from Rs. 2,503.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 975.12 crore in June 2023 up 21.58% from Rs. 802.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,391.65 crore in June 2023 up 17.45% from Rs. 2,036.31 crore in June 2022.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.98 in June 2022.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,350.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.