Muthoot Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,713.80 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,713.80 crore in June 2021 up 13.78% from Rs. 2,385.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 971.16 crore in June 2021 up 15.51% from Rs. 840.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,293.72 crore in June 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 2,006.89 crore in June 2020.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.96 in June 2020.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,547.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.85% over the last 12 months.