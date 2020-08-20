Muthoot Finance Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,385.08 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,385.08 crore in June 2020 up 28.45% from Rs. 1,856.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 840.76 crore in June 2020 up 58.63% from Rs. 530.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,006.89 crore in June 2020 up 36.73% from Rs. 1,467.82 crore in June 2019.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 20.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.23 in June 2019.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,255.65 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.49% returns over the last 6 months and 99.44% over the last 12 months.