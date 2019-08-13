Muthoot Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.82 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,856.82 crore in June 2019 up 14.42% from Rs. 1,622.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 530.03 crore in June 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 491.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,467.82 crore in June 2019 up 15.97% from Rs. 1,265.67 crore in June 2018.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 13.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.29 in June 2018.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 648.25 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.34% returns over the last 6 months and 52.06% over the last 12 months.