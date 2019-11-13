App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muthoot Finance Q2 net jumps 76% to Rs 908 cr

The company's net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in July-September period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 76.4 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal. The company's net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in July-September period last year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,406.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.88 crore in same period of 2018-19, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, the company's chairman M G George Muthoot said, "The consolidated loan assets of the group grew by 13 percent at Rs 40,390 crore during first half of 2019-20 as against last year of Rs 35,835 crore."

Close

The consolidated profit increased 42 percent to Rs 1,472 crore during the first half of this fiscal from Rs 1,033 crore in the year-ago period, he said.

Shares of Muthoot Finance on Wednesday closed 2.84 percent lower at Rs 649.65 on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #Companies #earnings #markets #Results

