Muthoot Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,052.16 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,052.16 crore in September 2021 up 8.19% from Rs. 2,821.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,001.96 crore in September 2021 up 8.19% from Rs. 926.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,444.56 crore in September 2021 up 6.84% from Rs. 2,288.06 crore in September 2020.

Muthoot Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 24.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 23.09 in September 2020.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,629.05 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.21% returns over the last 6 months and 27.46% over the last 12 months.