Muthoot Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.63% from Rs. 3,155.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 927.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 1,039.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,315.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.48% from Rs. 2,475.80 crore in December 2021.

Muthoot Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,009.60 2,824.85 3,155.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,009.60 2,824.85 3,155.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 351.18 342.20 307.95
Depreciation 19.58 18.38 18.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 120.35 43.78 168.47
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 243.63 210.23 215.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,274.86 2,210.27 2,445.30
Other Income 20.88 17.01 12.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,295.74 2,227.27 2,457.60
Interest 1,046.55 1,020.50 1,060.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,249.19 1,206.77 1,396.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,249.19 1,206.77 1,396.98
Tax 315.26 305.15 353.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 933.93 901.62 1,043.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 933.93 901.62 1,043.64
Minority Interest -6.21 -9.76 -3.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 927.71 891.86 1,039.76
Equity Share Capital 401.44 401.44 401.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.11 22.22 25.91
Diluted EPS 23.11 22.22 25.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.11 22.22 25.91
Diluted EPS 23.11 22.22 25.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited