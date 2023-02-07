Muthoot Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.63% from Rs. 3,155.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 927.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 1,039.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,315.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.48% from Rs. 2,475.80 crore in December 2021.