    Muthoot Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,009.60 crore in December 2022 down 4.63% from Rs. 3,155.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 927.71 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 1,039.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,315.32 crore in December 2022 down 6.48% from Rs. 2,475.80 crore in December 2021.

    Muthoot Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,009.602,824.853,155.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,009.602,824.853,155.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost351.18342.20307.95
    Depreciation19.5818.3818.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies120.3543.78168.47
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.63210.23215.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,274.862,210.272,445.30
    Other Income20.8817.0112.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,295.742,227.272,457.60
    Interest1,046.551,020.501,060.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,249.191,206.771,396.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,249.191,206.771,396.98
    Tax315.26305.15353.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities933.93901.621,043.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period933.93901.621,043.64
    Minority Interest-6.21-9.76-3.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates927.71891.861,039.76
    Equity Share Capital401.44401.44401.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1122.2225.91
    Diluted EPS23.1122.2225.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1122.2225.91
    Diluted EPS23.1122.2225.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
