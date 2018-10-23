App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Muthoot Capital Services Q2 net doubles to Rs 20.13 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 20.6 crore in the quarter ended June this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL) Monday reported a 94.2 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax at Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 20.6 crore in the quarter ended June this year.

Vinod Panicker, chief financial officer, Muthoot Capital Services, said the firm's net profit fell on a sequential basis due to lower disbursement and recovery, following floods in Kerala.

"Floods in Kerala in August affected loan disbursement and recovery in the second quarter, compared with the June quarter. But now we are seeing things getting normal,"he said.

related news

The overall net interest income (NII) went up to Rs 180.59 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 115.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income grew 39.5 per cent to Rs 132.03 crore, compared with Rs 94.65 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 5.6 per cent, while the net NPA was at 3.5 per cent.

The company disbursed two-wheeler loans of Rs 469.7 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 449.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total disbursement stood at Rs 541.75 crore, against Rs 477.23 crore last year.

The total asset under management (AUM) reached Rs 2,515.23 crore at the end of the quarter, including securitised portfolio of Rs 422.73 crore.

The company's shares closed 3.99 per cent lower at Rs 753.70 apiece on the BSE Monday, against 0.53 per cent decline in the benchmark.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 06:30 am

tags #BSE #earnings #Q2 #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.