Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 108.83 105.98 99.17 Other Operating Income 0.87 0.40 -- Total Income From Operations 109.70 106.38 99.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.72 18.20 17.65 Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 8.93 9.38 30.70 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.51 26.18 22.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.39 52.48 28.54 Other Income 0.06 0.05 0.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.45 52.53 28.67 Interest 35.04 32.75 39.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.41 19.78 -10.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.41 19.78 -10.63 Tax 6.21 5.05 -2.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.20 14.73 -8.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.20 14.73 -8.08 Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.06 8.96 -4.91 Diluted EPS 11.06 8.96 -4.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.06 8.96 -4.91 Diluted EPS 11.06 8.96 -4.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited