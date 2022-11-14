Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore in September 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 99.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.20 crore in September 2022 up 325.25% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in September 2022 up 106.16% from Rs. 28.91 crore in September 2021.
Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.91 in September 2021.
|Muthoot Cap shares closed at 334.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.
|Muthoot Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.83
|105.98
|99.17
|Other Operating Income
|0.87
|0.40
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.70
|106.38
|99.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.72
|18.20
|17.65
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.93
|9.38
|30.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.51
|26.18
|22.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.39
|52.48
|28.54
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.45
|52.53
|28.67
|Interest
|35.04
|32.75
|39.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.41
|19.78
|-10.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.41
|19.78
|-10.63
|Tax
|6.21
|5.05
|-2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.20
|14.73
|-8.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.20
|14.73
|-8.08
|Equity Share Capital
|16.45
|16.45
|16.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.06
|8.96
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|11.06
|8.96
|-4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.06
|8.96
|-4.91
|Diluted EPS
|11.06
|8.96
|-4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited