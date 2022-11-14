English
    Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore in September 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 99.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.20 crore in September 2022 up 325.25% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in September 2022 up 106.16% from Rs. 28.91 crore in September 2021.

    Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.91 in September 2021.

    Muthoot Cap shares closed at 334.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.

    Muthoot Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.83105.9899.17
    Other Operating Income0.870.40--
    Total Income From Operations109.70106.3899.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7218.2017.65
    Depreciation0.150.140.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies8.939.3830.70
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.5126.1822.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3952.4828.54
    Other Income0.060.050.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.4552.5328.67
    Interest35.0432.7539.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.4119.78-10.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.4119.78-10.63
    Tax6.215.05-2.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.2014.73-8.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.2014.73-8.08
    Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.068.96-4.91
    Diluted EPS11.068.96-4.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.068.96-4.91
    Diluted EPS11.068.96-4.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm