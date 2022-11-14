Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.70 crore in September 2022 up 10.62% from Rs. 99.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.20 crore in September 2022 up 325.25% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in September 2022 up 106.16% from Rs. 28.91 crore in September 2021.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.91 in September 2021.