Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.66 crore, down 0.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.66 crore in September 2020 down 0.9% from Rs. 144.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2020 up 12.24% from Rs. 14.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.37 crore in September 2020 down 14.2% from Rs. 80.85 crore in September 2019.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2019.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 384.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.68% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.