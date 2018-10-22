Muthoot Cap Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.82 crore, up 39.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 131.82 crore in September 2018 up 39.08% from Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2018 up 94.12% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.84 crore in September 2018 up 50.68% from Rs. 46.35 crore in September 2017.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.56 in September 2017.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 788.30 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 18.55% over the last 12 months.