Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore in March 2019 up 14.99% from Rs. 118.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019 down 14.73% from Rs. 21.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.13 crore in March 2019 up 11.53% from Rs. 65.57 crore in March 2018.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.08 in March 2018.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 856.80 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.