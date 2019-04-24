App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Cap Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore in March 2019 up 14.99% from Rs. 118.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019 down 14.73% from Rs. 21.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.13 crore in March 2019 up 11.53% from Rs. 65.57 crore in March 2018.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.08 in March 2018.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 856.80 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.44% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.44 142.24 118.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.44 142.24 118.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.02 20.07 18.14
Depreciation 0.27 0.29 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 10.85 12.38 10.60
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.66 32.41 24.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.64 77.09 65.10
Other Income 0.22 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.86 77.18 65.21
Interest 44.68 41.14 32.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.18 36.04 32.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.18 36.04 32.89
Tax 9.83 12.74 11.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.35 23.30 21.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.35 23.30 21.52
Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.14 14.17 13.08
Diluted EPS 11.14 14.17 13.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.14 14.17 13.08
Diluted EPS 11.14 14.17 13.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 24, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Cap #Muthoot Capital Services #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featu ...

EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

China Charges Former Interpol Chief With Bribery

2019 Time 100 Gala: Stars Hit the Red Carpet in Style

Etihad Airways Becomes 1st Major Airline to Operate Plastic-free Fligh ...

Probing Coimbatore ISIS Case, NIA Stumbled Upon Sri Lanka Attacker's V ...

Amid Sympathy for Kanhaiya and Loyalty to Lalu, Modi Still Big Draw in ...

I Was in Tears: Indian Women’s Football Team Coach Maymol Rocky Shar ...

India's Might Acknowledged Globally Because of My Foreign Trips: PM Mo ...

Triumph Speed Twin Launched in India at Rs 9.46 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Son's Health and Immunisation

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Manchester derby could be most important fixture of se ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.