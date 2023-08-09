Muthoot Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.83 crore, up 0.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.42% from Rs. 106.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.75 crore in June 2023 up 20.5% from Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.60 crore in June 2023 up 30.24% from Rs. 52.67 crore in June 2022.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 407.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 110.73% over the last 12 months.