    Muthoot Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.83 crore, up 0.42% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.42% from Rs. 106.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.75 crore in June 2023 up 20.5% from Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.60 crore in June 2023 up 30.24% from Rs. 52.67 crore in June 2022.

    Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

    Muthoot Cap shares closed at 407.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.13% returns over the last 6 months and 110.73% over the last 12 months.

    Muthoot Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.24114.65105.98
    Other Operating Income0.590.920.40
    Total Income From Operations106.83115.57106.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7519.7618.20
    Depreciation0.150.210.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.15-7.419.38
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7123.3526.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3779.6552.48
    Other Income0.080.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4579.7152.53
    Interest44.1842.6532.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2737.0719.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.2737.0719.78
    Tax6.5211.115.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7525.9614.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7525.9614.73
    Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7915.788.96
    Diluted EPS10.7915.788.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7915.788.96
    Diluted EPS10.7915.788.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Cap #Muthoot Capital Services #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

