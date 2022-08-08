Muthoot Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.38 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.38 crore in June 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 97.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in June 2022 up 197.94% from Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.67 crore in June 2022 up 157.43% from Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 8.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in June 2021.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 182.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.30% returns over the last 6 months and -57.15% over the last 12 months.