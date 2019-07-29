Muthoot Cap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 143.94 crore, up 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.94 crore in June 2019 up 15.96% from Rs. 124.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2019 down 34.21% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.87 crore in June 2019 up 19.51% from Rs. 69.34 crore in June 2018.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.55 in June 2018.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 577.00 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.58% returns over the last 6 months and -46.48% over the last 12 months.