    Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 92.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2022 up 347.74% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.40 crore in December 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2021.

    Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2021.

    Muthoot Cap shares closed at 286.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.11% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

    Muthoot Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.75108.8392.95
    Other Operating Income0.820.87--
    Total Income From Operations112.57109.7092.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7615.7217.70
    Depreciation0.150.150.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.598.937.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0725.5125.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.0059.3942.33
    Other Income0.250.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.2559.4542.39
    Interest37.7135.0436.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5424.416.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.5424.416.07
    Tax7.756.211.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7918.204.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7918.204.42
    Equity Share Capital16.4516.4516.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0311.062.68
    Diluted EPS12.0311.062.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0311.062.68
    Diluted EPS12.0311.062.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

