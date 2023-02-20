Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 92.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2022 up 347.74% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.40 crore in December 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2021.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2021.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 286.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.11% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.