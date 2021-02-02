Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.30 crore in December 2020 down 20.17% from Rs. 150.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.73 crore in December 2020 down 27.55% from Rs. 18.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.77 crore in December 2020 down 23.99% from Rs. 83.90 crore in December 2019.

Muthoot Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.52 in December 2019.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 394.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.75% returns over the last 6 months and -29.46% over the last 12 months.