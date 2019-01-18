App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 142.24 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.24 crore in December 2018 up 35.29% from Rs. 105.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2018 up 48.41% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.47 crore in December 2018 up 36.8% from Rs. 56.63 crore in December 2017.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 14.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.37 in December 2017.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 950.35 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 12.27% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.24 131.82 105.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.24 131.82 105.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.07 19.03 15.88
Depreciation 0.29 0.22 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 12.38 13.79 7.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.41 29.37 25.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.09 69.41 56.36
Other Income 0.09 0.21 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.18 69.62 56.43
Interest 41.14 38.36 32.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.04 31.26 24.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.04 31.26 24.30
Tax 12.74 11.13 8.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.30 20.13 15.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.30 20.13 15.70
Equity Share Capital 16.45 16.45 16.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.17 12.24 10.37
Diluted EPS 14.17 12.24 10.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.17 12.24 10.37
Diluted EPS 14.17 12.24 10.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:01 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Muthoot Cap #Muthoot Capital Services #Results

