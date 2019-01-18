Muthoot Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 142.24 crore, up 35.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.24 crore in December 2018 up 35.29% from Rs. 105.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2018 up 48.41% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.47 crore in December 2018 up 36.8% from Rs. 56.63 crore in December 2017.

Muthoot Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 14.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.37 in December 2017.

Muthoot Cap shares closed at 950.35 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 12.27% over the last 12 months.