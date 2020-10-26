Music Broadcast Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, down 51.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in September 2020 down 51.9% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020 down 135.06% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 100.47% from Rs. 23.50 crore in September 2019.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 21.35 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.07% over the last 12 months.