Music Broadcast Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore, down 51.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.08 crore in September 2020 down 51.9% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2020 down 135.06% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 100.47% from Rs. 23.50 crore in September 2019.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 21.35 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.07% over the last 12 months.
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.08
|14.36
|62.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.08
|14.36
|62.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.42
|11.61
|12.02
|Depreciation
|8.28
|8.51
|8.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.69
|18.00
|32.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.31
|-23.76
|9.84
|Other Income
|2.92
|4.73
|4.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.39
|-19.03
|14.83
|Interest
|0.96
|0.70
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.35
|-19.73
|12.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.35
|-19.73
|12.18
|Tax
|-2.86
|-5.84
|-6.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.49
|-13.89
|18.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.49
|-13.89
|18.51
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|55.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.40
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.40
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.40
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.40
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:00 pm