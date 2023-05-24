English
    Music Broadcast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 62.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2023 up 72.48% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022.

    Music Broadcast shares closed at 11.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.21% returns over the last 6 months and -46.99% over the last 12 months.

    Music Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4154.6746.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4154.6746.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4315.6514.28
    Depreciation8.178.188.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.5629.6829.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.751.15-6.27
    Other Income5.175.214.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.426.36-2.02
    Interest2.350.530.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.075.84-2.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.075.84-2.67
    Tax0.831.74-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.774.09-2.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.774.09-2.06
    Equity Share Capital69.1469.1469.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.12-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.020.12-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.12-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.020.12-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Music Broadcast #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am