Music Broadcast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 62.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2023 up 72.48% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 11.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.21% returns over the last 6 months and -46.99% over the last 12 months.
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.41
|54.67
|46.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.41
|54.67
|46.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.43
|15.65
|14.28
|Depreciation
|8.17
|8.18
|8.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.56
|29.68
|29.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.75
|1.15
|-6.27
|Other Income
|5.17
|5.21
|4.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|6.36
|-2.02
|Interest
|2.35
|0.53
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|5.84
|-2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|5.84
|-2.67
|Tax
|0.83
|1.74
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|4.09
|-2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|4.09
|-2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|69.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited