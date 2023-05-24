Music Broadcast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.41 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 62.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2023 up 72.48% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2022.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 11.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.21% returns over the last 6 months and -46.99% over the last 12 months.