Music Broadcast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.87 crore, down 43.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.87 crore in March 2020 down 43.97% from Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020 down 148.56% from Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 103.91% from Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2019.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 13.00 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.87% returns over the last 6 months and -72.39% over the last 12 months.
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.87
|69.64
|81.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.87
|69.64
|81.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.38
|14.83
|16.34
|Depreciation
|8.63
|8.90
|6.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.79
|33.24
|33.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.93
|12.67
|25.06
|Other Income
|3.87
|4.16
|4.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.06
|16.83
|29.67
|Interest
|2.05
|2.48
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.11
|14.35
|28.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.11
|14.35
|28.15
|Tax
|-3.20
|4.17
|9.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.91
|10.18
|18.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.91
|10.18
|18.35
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|55.31
|55.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.37
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:25 am