Music Broadcast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.87 crore, down 43.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.87 crore in March 2020 down 43.97% from Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020 down 148.56% from Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 103.91% from Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2019.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 13.00 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.87% returns over the last 6 months and -72.39% over the last 12 months.