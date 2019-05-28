Music Broadcast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 81.87 crore, up 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.87 crore in March 2019 up 7.82% from Rs. 75.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in March 2019 up 12.85% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2019 up 11.66% from Rs. 32.76 crore in March 2018.

Music Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2018.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 58.85 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -13.57% over the last 12 months.