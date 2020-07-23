Music Broadcast Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, down 79.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in June 2020 down 79.42% from Rs. 69.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2020 down 264.77% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020 down 141% from Rs. 25.66 crore in June 2019.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 16.05 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.40% over the last 12 months.