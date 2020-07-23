Music Broadcast Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, down 79.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Music Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in June 2020 down 79.42% from Rs. 69.78 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2020 down 264.77% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020 down 141% from Rs. 25.66 crore in June 2019.
Music Broadcast shares closed at 16.05 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -57.40% over the last 12 months.
|Music Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.36
|45.87
|69.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.36
|45.87
|69.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.61
|12.38
|16.16
|Depreciation
|8.51
|8.63
|8.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.00
|38.79
|31.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.76
|-13.93
|13.78
|Other Income
|4.73
|3.87
|3.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.03
|-10.06
|17.07
|Interest
|0.70
|2.05
|2.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.73
|-12.11
|14.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.73
|-12.11
|14.50
|Tax
|-5.84
|-3.20
|6.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.89
|-8.91
|8.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.89
|-8.91
|8.43
|Equity Share Capital
|69.14
|69.14
|55.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.26
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.26
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.26
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.26
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:53 am