Music Broadcast standalone Jun'18 total income from operations at Rs 75.68 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 75.68 75.93 70.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 75.68 75.93 70.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.00 17.05 17.13 Depreciation 6.74 6.67 6.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.62 31.52 31.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.32 20.69 15.77 Other Income 2.42 5.40 4.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.74 26.09 20.44 Interest 1.38 3.37 3.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.36 22.72 16.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.36 22.72 16.58 Tax 6.86 6.46 5.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.50 16.26 10.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.50 16.26 10.84 Equity Share Capital 57.05 57.05 57.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 2.85 1.90 Diluted EPS 2.37 2.85 1.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 2.85 1.90 Diluted EPS 2.37 2.85 1.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited