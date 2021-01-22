Music Broadcast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore, down 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore in December 2020 down 41.6% from Rs. 69.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 99.28% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2020 down 64.36% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2019.

Music Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 23.15 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.52% returns over the last 6 months and 7.18% over the last 12 months.