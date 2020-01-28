Music Broadcast Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.64 crore, down 19.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.64 crore in December 2019 down 19.97% from Rs. 87.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2019 down 37.85% from Rs. 16.38 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2019 down 22.17% from Rs. 33.06 crore in December 2018.

Music Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2018.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 28.00 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.74% returns over the last 6 months and -50.49% over the last 12 months.